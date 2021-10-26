(DES MOINES) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded Avoca Main Street, Inc. a $100,000 grant for the Raddberry’s Bakery & Café. Twelve other Main Street Iowa communities also received grants.
Amber Mohr, Director of Avoca Main Street, Inc., said, “We are thrilled to be a recipient of a third Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant. Each awarded project has made a difference in our district, and Raddberry’s Bakery & Café will be no different. This business has amazing potential to bring in new district customers and increase the amount of time people spend in Avoca dining, shopping, and enjoying the services downtown.”
Andrea Radd, chief baker and owner of Raddberry’s, added, “The people of Avoca and the surrounding communities are the best I have ever met. I cannot believe how much love and support we have received during this process. When deciding where to open our doors, it was important to me to stay in Avoca because of the love and support this community has shown us. I want to bring something special to Avoca because of how special Avoca has been to us!”
“The Main Street Iowa Challenge grants have been instrumental in revitalizing Iowa’s historic main streets,” said IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority Director Debi Durham. “Reinvesting in our traditional commercial districts is good business. It’s good for our economy and good for our state. These projects will bring new businesses and new residents to our downtown districts.”
The grants are administered through IEDA’s Iowa Downtown Resource Center and Main Street Iowa programs. The funding will be distributed in the form of matching grants to the selected Main Street programs. The estimated total project cost of these 13 projects is over $3.6 million.
“Each of these projects represents growing momentum for downtown and community revitalization,” said Michael Wagler, state coordinator for the Main Street Iowa program. “This investment in catalytic projects across Iowa will have a significant economic impact and help strengthen local creative placemaking efforts.”
Since the first Challenge Grants were awarded in 2002, approximately $12.8 million in state and federal funds have leveraged nearly $65 million in private investment. Over the life of the program, 206 projects in 56 Main Street Iowa commercial districts across the state have received funding.
For more information about the Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant program, contact Maia Fiala Jessen at 515.348.6179 or maia.jessen@iowaeda.com.