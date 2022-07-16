CARROLL – There’s a couple of impressive streaks involved with Monday’s Iowa Class 1A state quarterfinal matchup between CAM and New London.
The Cougars bring in a 12-game winning streak into the 4:30 p.m. contest at Merchants Field in Carroll, the site of all the smaller-school state baseball contests.
The Tigers of New London, returning state qualifiers from a year ago, began the season with an even more impressive one: A 25-game winning streak, and 23 straight games where they’ve allowed no more than four runs.
It’s the 3-6 game, with No. 3 New London – their third trip to state in school history – being a solid team all around, as is sixth-seed CAM (27-2). This should, CAM players and coaches say, make for a classic contest.
“We’ve had a lot of good teams the last six or seven years, but it’s just a tough time getting over the hump,” said veteran coach Dan Daugherty, who also had stops at CAM ancestor C and M, and Bridgewater-Fontanelle (the predecessor of Nodaway Valley). “A lot of that was the teams we were playing, Council Bluffs St. Albert twice and Tri-Center. Good teams and we’d put up a good battle, but couldn’t get that big hit when we needed to get over the top.
“The other night, we had a lot of big hits, a lot of them the first and second innings,” he said. “They were ready to play. The competition’s going to be a little bit stiffer on Monday.”
CAM won the Rolling Valley Conference, falling only to Woodbine early in the season. New London (28-1) was perfect in the Southeast Iowa Superconference’s South Division, allowing on average fewer than three runs in 22 of 29 games.
Both teams dominated their substate finals, both winning 11-1 in games terminated early. CAM used a 10-run outburst over the first two innings to sideline Ogden at Bondurant, while New London denied Moravia in their substate final in Ottumwa.
At the state tournament last year, New London fell in its first-round contest, 4-3, to Kee. CAM broke through this year after losing two years in a row in the Class 1A substate final, both times to Council Bluffs St. Albert, including in extra innings in 2021.
Wanting to get over the hump, and the successes in other sports – track, wrestling and football – provided the motivation.
“Most of these guys played football and they knew they could do it. I think they had all the confidence in the world they could get it done,” said Daugherty.
This year, both CAM and New London are among seven Class 1A teams with five or fewer losses, with only No. 8-seed South Winneshiek (23-8) having more L’s ... although plenty of eight seeds have advanced in the state tournament. Remsen St. Mary’s is the only unbeaten team, at 33-0, and one of just two state qualifiers statewide that are undefeated; Class 2A’s Van Meter is the other.
“This is a stacked 1A field,” said Daugherty. “I got a text from Bud Legg (former Iowa High School Athletic Association executive and Anita native) and he said he thinks this is the toughest 1A field he’s seen and he’s seen a lot of them.”
THE LOWDOWN
Statistically, this game features two teams that are very similar, with runs allowed and batting averages (among several other offensive categories), and ERAs and opposing batting averages allowed (among several pitching categories).
While a lot has been said about CAM’s strong senior class – five multi-sport athletes who were part of state successes in football, wrestling and track – one has to take a look at New London’s lineup. It’s senior-dominated, with just two sophomores in the regular rotation.
“They were good in football and they’ve got a lot of good athletes in track,” said Daugherty. “They start eight seniors, and they made it to the state tournament last year. You look up and down their stats, they’re good hitters, they’ve got some good pitchers and they field the ball well. They don’t make very many errors.
“We’re going to have to hit the ball and make the plays on defense.”
The Tigers, whose lone loss was a 3-0 setback to a solid Class 2A Anamosa squad, bring in one of the strongest bullpens in the state, with a collective 1.22 ERA. Dereck Santiago (9-0) appears to be the ace, the senior giving up a 0.47 ERA with 66 strikeouts and issuing just nine walks in 44-2/3 innings of work. Behind him is senior Seth Bailey (6-1), with an 0.74 ERA and 30 strikeouts vs. 15 wals in 37-2/3 innings. Opposing teams have hit just .172 against them, 10th best in Class 1A. Kooper Schulte appears to be their closer, with three saves; in 14-1/3 innings, he’s struck out 29 and walked two.
As a team, the Tigers are hitting .356, with Schulte hitting .462 and having an on-base percentage of .542; he’s had 43 hits, 19 for extra bases with six home runs, and 40 RBIs along with 47 runs. Santiago (.419, 36 hits including two home runs and 14 more extra bases, 36 RBIs) and Tucker Gibbar (.413, 32 runs, 31 hits including 10 extra bases, 25 RBIs) also hit above .400, and four others are above .300. They score 10.3 runs per game.
The Tigers are efficient on the bases, stealing 62 in 64 attempts. Defensively, the team is strong as any with just 26 errors.
CAM is making its second state trip since its 1998 consolidation, the other trip coming in 2017. The Cougars’ ancestry includes C and M’s 1993 trip, Wiota’s 1944 fall tourney state championship (along with four other state tournaments from 1940-1946), and a 1955 spring tourney berth by Massena.
The Cougars virtually match the power of the Tigers’ bats, hitting .351 as a team, and have scored 10.2 runs per contest, also virtually identical to New Lodnon. Four hit above .400, with Lane Spieker (.539, 59 runs on 48 hits, including 13 home runs among his 25 extra-base hits, 40 RBIs), Colby Rich (.424, 41 runs on 39 hits including six home runs), Etahn Follmann (.404, 21 runs on 36 hits including seven doubles, 32 RBIs) and Joe Kauffmann (.402, 36 runs on 35 hits, 21 hits including 13 doubles).
There’s a little more aggression on the basepaths, as CAM has stolen 105 bases in 109 tries. On defense, the Cougars have 43 errors.
The bullpen has a collective 2.06 ERA, and opponents are hitting .135 against Cougar pitching. The leader is Spieker, 7-1 in his senior campaign with an 0.64 ERA, including 85 strikeouts against 17 walks in 43-2/3 innings of work. Joe Kauffmann (4-0) is another option, bringing in a 2.08 ERA, 63 strikeouts vs. 26 walks in 30-1/3 innings. Cade Ticknor (5-1) might be a long reliever, with a 1.99 ERA, 59 strikeouts and 22 walks in 38-2/3 innings.
Now, it all comes down to who executes on all sides of the ball and the little things. It goes back to season goals and, at least for CAM, the fact they’ve been so close to the biggest things.
“We said that from Day 1, yeah we want to win the conference but we’ve got bigger goals than that,” said Daugherty. “Now we’ve gotten to the state tournament and we don’t want to be done there.”