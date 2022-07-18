ATLANTIC — The marketing company hired by the city of Atlantic will give the City Council a progress report Wednesday on their efforts to find and attract new businesses.
The company, Retail Coach, was hired by city in August at cost of just over $32,000. Austin Farmer, the Project Director for Retail Coach, told the Council at the time that the company uses, among other things, cell phone data to track where Atlantic shoppers are coming from and where Atlantic residents travel outside of the community to shop.
That information, Farmer said, allows his company to narrow the field to appropriate businesses that have the best chance of success in the community. The company also uses the data to work with existing businesses to help them fine-tune their inventory to provide the kind of merchandise currently unavailable.
Most companies rely on computer generated reports to track market areas, cell phone data, he said “paints a much better picture.”
Officials say they can determine where consumers are shopping while they’re in Atlantic, how far they travel and where consumers are shopping outside of Atlantic.
The company first presented some of its data at an event in April where officials reported they were talking with 35 different companies in the hope of enticing them to open a shop in Atlantic.
During that meeting Farmer outlined seven categories that the company described as “opportunities for growth” over the next five years which include electronics and appliance stores, health and personal care stores, cosmetics and beauty supplies stores, sporting good stores, pet and pet supplies stores, full service restaurants and limited service restaurants.
“These are just the top categories where we see the most potential,” Farmer said at the time. “But what that says to me is that when you have that much opportunity and that many categories, you do have the opportunity to grow here.”
The company has worked with several Iowa communities including Fort Dodge and Carroll where they have reportedly successfully recruited three new businesses. Nation-wide the company currently has 120 ongoing projects under the management of 11 employees.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in the Council Chambers in City Hall.