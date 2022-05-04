ATLANTIC – Sue Liston was ready for a change.
She had been living in California, and later Illinois, but had ties to the Atlantic area where her grandparents had a farm just west of Atlantic that she would visit during the summer while growing up.
Those summers were filled with memories of the things farm kids take for granted, but not so much a kid growing up in California.
“We got to visit my grandparents, and I got to see the livestock, the cats, the cows, the pigs,” she said. “We got to feed the pigs, things like that.”
So when her mother passed away last year, she found herself going through her things with family members and the idea of moving back to the farm struck a chord.
“One February it was snowing, and we were cleaning out some of the stuff,” Liston said. “My daughter was here with her family. (And someone said) ‘you know what we could do with this.’ And everything just started to blossom.”
Moving to Atlantic and starting a business seems like a big step, but Liston said, she was at a time in her life when she was ready for something different.
“I think it was — I retired, and I just wanted to do something different,” she said. “Having the farm, and having all those memories on the farm, and then spending time there, (I thought) ‘Wow this is an awesome community. I think I want to (stay here).”
This week Liston will open a business at the farm — Imagine at the Zellmer Century Farm- located at 57053 Highland Road, in a former chicken house to sell antique, vintage and repurposed garden gifts and house plants.
Liston’s official first day open is May 4, and beyond the gift shop, she wants to bring back the gardens at the farm, add a walking path around the pond and add a gazebo. She said she wants a space for people to visit and view and get inspired to add to their own gardens.
Tentative business hours are as follows: Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
While she will officially open on May 4, her grand opening will be May 7, and she will offer special deals as well as have kid activities, including making a gift for mothers.
Liston likes the fact she can continue to live and work on the farm, and thinks former family members would be happy about it too.
“My grandmother was very very artistic, and I think she and my parents would have loved it,” Liston said.