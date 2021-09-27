The Fall Equinox was ushered in on Tuesday, the weather has changed a bit and the gardens are producing their last gifts of fresh vegetables. Another sign of fall entering winter are the yard signs that are popping up all over our towns endorsing folks who are running for leadership positions. I applaud those who have stepped forward to run for office. It’s a job that not many want to take on given the fractiousness of politics these days.
There is some vulnerability when one steps forward to run for office. You become the center of attention and are very visible in the public. I know from experience having run for several offices myself. Stepping up to leadership positions takes courage and a thick skin. Running for office makes the statement that one is ready to take on a responsibility that not so many others want to do.
Those that are willing to support candidates we believe will make good leaders are the safety net for the candidates, the sounding board for ideas and plans. Living in a democracy comes with responsibilities such as voting, participating in meetings to help leaders make decisions about our communities and voicing opinions whether positive or negative in respectful ways. It is our civic duty.
The Iowa legislature made some changes in our voting laws this year so it is a good idea to check to see if you are registered to vote. Both Democrats and Republicans have been sending out mailers and tabling at farmer’s markets to make sure the public is aware of the changes that were made.
Another way to participate is to keep informed on the issues that impact our communities at the local, state and national level. Many people tell me they are sick of politics and that politicians do what they want to do anyway. There are times that I agree with that but if we neglect our civic duty to be informed and to attend meetings with our elected officials, then we are not doing our part to make them accountable.
This week I zoomed in on a national meeting that was entitled:
Big Ideas for Small Towns: How Local Leaders Can Leverage Federal Dollars for Rural Progress
There were folks from all over the country. Some were officials of small towns and townships and county government. All were learning about how to become involved in local decisions about how to spend the money from the American Rescue Plan. The Biden Administration with the support of most of Congress has budgeted money to local governments to spend as the local citizens deem necessary. Some talked about broadband, others about fire trucks and still others about infrastructure needs. The first half of the money has been allocated. It is important to follow along to see how our local officials are spending the first amount. Ask questions, make suggestions. There are guidelines for how the money is spent and we need to make sure that it is spent correctly. This money will more than likely never be allocated again so wise decisions need to be made on the spending. As one person stated on the zoom call “Our county governments are good at spending but not so much on investing.” This ARP money can be used on investing in our future not just to pay bills.
One final note. I have seen many candidate signs appear for the upcoming elections. There are also flags and signs that continue to support the previous administration, that is our free speech right. What I am horrified by, and others have mentioned this to me as well, is the foul language on some of the flags being flown. When adults use foul language so publicly, our children take that as a message that it is okay to use those types of words. Fly your flag, state your opinion, but please leave abusive language out of it.