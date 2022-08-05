Atlantic- Cass Health officials welcome three new rheumatologists to Atlantic Medical Center, RHC. Dr. Thomas Schmidt, Dr. Gino Chesini, and Dr. Stephen Slade will provide rheumatology care to patients beginning this fall.
+2
+2
+2
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Time for a change
- Two Atlantic men charged in theft of firearms
- On The Docket: Two arrested on charges of human trafficking, theft in Shelby County
- On The Docket: Two Arrested in Harlan over the Weekend
- On The Docket: Duranceau pleads guilty to assault
- York, Pellett awarded Special Historical Category awards
- Harlan man arrested for theft of Bonnesen’s candy scale
- A time of transition
- CASS COUNTY FAIR: Petty a double Supreme Grand Champion winner in swine show
- Joe Biden, Hunter Biden And The Colombia Connection
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.