Drought Map

Drought conditions have held roughly steady in Iowa for the past month. (Graphic courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor)

Dry conditions in Iowa have improved since the beginning of November but are still the worst in a decade heading into winter, when there is little opportunity to increase soil moisture ahead of next year’s growing season.

