Lewis business receives veteran award

U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized Comer’s Car-Go, LLC of Lewis as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor. Comer’s Car-Go, LLC earned the Gold award after applying earlier this year. The Honor in Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.
“We applied for the HIRE Vets program because we wanted to recruit the best that the USA has to offer. All of our employees are former service members and their work ethic is second to none” said Randy Comer, Owner of Comer’s Car-Go, LLC
Comer’s Car-Go, LLC joins 848 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquire through their military experience. Comer’s Car-Go, LLC is the only company in Iowa that has achieved this award.
Recipients of the 2021 Hire Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.
Comer’s Car-Go, LLC was started by Randy Comer in 2016. Comer’s Car-Go transports vehicles in all the lower 48 states. “We’re a small company says Comer who is retired from the United States Navy. We started with a single pick-up truck and a single car trailer just to see if this was something we wanted to do. We now have our 12th semi truck with many being 9 car haulers. Our growth and success is directly related to the hiring of veterans. Without them, we would not have grown this fast.”
The Hire Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2022 Hire Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2022. For more information about the program and the application process visit HIREVets.gov.
There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.