Continued dry conditions allowed Iowa’s farmers 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Nov. 28 according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service allowing farmers to complete about 98% of the corn harvest.
“This week marks the end of the 2021 weekly crop progress and condition report from USDA NASS,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Over the last year, we’ve seen how resilient Iowa agriculture is in the face of weather challenges and persistent dryness. Drought conditions are still lingering in some parts of the state but given the wet weather pattern over the last several weeks and much needed soil moisture recharge, I’m optimistic for the 2022 growing season conditions.”
Iowa’s corn for grain harvest is virtually complete, at 98 percent, 5 days ahead of the five-year average. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was 16 percent. Only scattered fields remain to be harvested. Other field activities including baling corn stalks, applying fertilizer and anhydrous, and fall tillage as well as grain was also being hauled to elevators is currently underway.
Some operators have put their machinery away for the winter.
Topsoil moisture levels rated 3 percent very short, 20 percent short, 74 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 7 percent very short, 29 percent short, 62 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus.
Livestock continued to do well with cattle out on corn stalks and reports of calves being weaned.