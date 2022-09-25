This year's Coca Cola Days was the event's 30th Anniversary, and vendors and visitors got to show off their collections at a new location- the Cass County Fairgrounds. Vendors were set up in two of the livestock barns offering a variety of items featuring Coca-Cola. Two Creston residents- Rick and Becky Pettegrew- brought a display featuring Johnny Orr and Hayden Fry, and a raffle drawing, which included a Coca-Cola cooler filled with Coca-Cola products and gift cards from Hy-Vee, Fareway and BP, all worth $100 each, were won by Atlantic resident Ellie Rutherford.

