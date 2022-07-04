GRISWOLD – Griswold’s Main Street will be getting a facelift and the city will be getting some economic and housing opportunities thanks to almost $200,000 in grant funds the city received.
In May, the city of Griswold received a $300,000 housing grant as part of the state’s $20 million investment in the Downtown Housing Grant Program. Griswold City Manager Ted Marciniak said city officials and the property owner David Lawrence were working together to apply for the grant to remodel property at 421 Main Street to put in five apartments on the second and third floors, and a first floor space for a new business. Marciniak said city officials and Lawrence were applying for another $100,000 grant from Iowa Economic Development to do a similar project at 419 Main Street, which would add two additional apartments and another business space.
Last week, Marciniak said city officials learned they had received the $100,000 grant. In total, the buildings would have seven apartments and two commercial spaces available. Work was expected to start sometime this month. The idea was to attract people to Griswold who either needed a commercial space or to live in an apartment in Griswold.
In other Main Street news, Marciniak said in April the city had also received a $40,000 Iowa West Foundation grant to pay for tearing down an old hotel at 621 Main Street, and on Friday, the city had applied for a DNR Derelict Building Grant for up to $94,625. The DNR offers grant funds to rural communities with populations of 5,000 or less “to help deconstruct or renovate abandoned structures, remove asbestos, and limit construction and demolition materials going to the landfill.”
Marciniak said the city will receive grant funds “up to” $94,625 because the grant depends on how much of the demolished material is being reused, and not thrown away. That won’t be known until the demolition takes place, which Marciniak said is likely sometime after July 11.
Marciniak said city officials have had a goal to demolish the old hotel to offer another commercial space and to tear down a building that could be a hazard to the public.
“We’re taking down the dilapidated hotel,” Marciniak said in May. “First, the major thing is it’s a safety hazard. Secondly, it’s property not being used on our main street, and the hope is once we take it down — we’ll be able to attract new businesses and turn that spot into something useful.”