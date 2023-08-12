Even before the Iowa State Fair has officially begun, members of the Atlantic FFA Chapter have been hard at work. Wednesday the Draft Horse Show kicked off with Cotton Becker and his Percheron “Spring” began the day by winning Champion FFA Halter class. Next was FFA Showmanship where Becker also came out on top. Finally in the FFA Cart Class, Becker finished 1st and swept the FFA Draft Horse competition.
When asked about his outstanding day Becker responded, “My experience at the Iowa State Fair was one to remember. Last time I competed in the FFA horse show it was during covid. During covid the state fair was completely different, this year it was nice to experience the normal. This year I competed in 3 different classes and did well in both. I am thankful for my advisor, family, and friends that all come together and help.”
In the FFA English Equitation Division, Taylor McCreedy had an outstanding day. McCreedy won Champion FFA Horse English Equitation. Taylor also placed first in English Walk/Trot and 3rd in English Pleasure. McCreedy will also compete in Western Classes and the CowGirl Queen contest as the Iowa State Fair continues this week.
Becker and McCreedy will also represent Atlantic FFA in the Parade Of Champions on Saturday afternoon.
In the FFA Poultry Show, Atlantic FFA had an outstanding day winning Supreme Champion Large Chapter Herdsmanship and won the Supreme Champion FFA Poultry Award. FFA members Bethany Anderson, Rio Johnson, Conner Johnson, Lily Johnson and Walker Gary brought a total of 44 birds for the show today.
Bethany received three blues, two purples, and was named Champion Modern Game Bantam and Champion Old English Game Bantam. She also received third place Showmanship. After the show, Anderson said “The other exhibitors and staff were very nice and helpful. The show was lots of fun and was a great experience, seeing many breeds and varieties of poultry was very educational.”
Rio received 10 Blues on her Individual Breeding Class poultry entries, with one of her birds placing first in its class. Johnson also said, “Not only did I get to help and teach others about my poultry, but I also got to learn from other exhibitors too. It was really cool seeing how much hard work everyone puts in for the poultry project.”
Conner received seven blues and two reds on his Individual Breeding Class poultry entries, with two of his birds placing first in their class.
Lily received eight blues and two reds on her Individual Breeding Class poultry entries, with one of her birds placing first in its class.
Walker received six blues and two reds on his Individual Breeding Class poultry entries, with one one of his birds placing first in their class.
Atlantic FFA would like to give a special shout out to Melissa Johnson for all of her help!
Atlantic FFA Advisor Eric Miller said, “it was an outstanding way to start the Iowa State Fair.”
Later this week Atlantic FFA members will have three individuals with Breeding Cattle, two FFA Pigs, one individual showing Rabbits, four members showing photography and FFA Farm Crops. To finish out the fair, two individuals will also show FFA Dairy Goats.