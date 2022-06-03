CASS COUNTY -Board members for the Cass County Supervisors said Friday they were unaware that the County Treasurer’s office had reduced their hours and plan to address the issue and their meeting next week.
Since department heads set their own office hours, Board Chairman Steve Baier said Friday that there was little the board could do to force the office to reopen on Tuesdays, but they would consider an "expected office hours" resolution.
Earlier this week County Treasurer Tracy Marshall posted a notice to the door of the courthouse stating the office would have new hours and from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 pm to 3 p.m. The office will be closed on Tuesdays.
“I’ve got to confess it’s a bit of a surprise to me,” Baier said Friday. “There was no discussion prior to the notice being posted of the greatly reduced hours.”
The notice follows a rash of resignations in the Treasurer's department, leaving it severely shorthanded.
The department normally has five employees but over the past few weeks four have resigned, one job was re-filled but that person has also subsequently resigned. Another employee is scheduled to retire this year.
During Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting Marshall was questioned about properly posting job vacancies and the procedure for filling the jobs. State law requires that jobs are posted for at least 10 days prior to the application deadline and questions have risen if those guidelines were followed in the past.
Marshall said she would follow the law and the job notice is posted on a bulletin board in the courthouse.
Baier said he questioned why Marshall couldn’t draw on her role as president of the State Treasurer’s Association to help find temporary help to fill the gap until the jobs can be filled. A move, he said was similar to how the county handled a recent vacancy in the Auditor’s office.
“Hiring and training new staff takes time but the expectation by the public is that courthouse offices be open for business hours,” Baier said. “ I would also expect that with the connections and resources that Tracey has as president of the treasurer's state association that she could bring in other help from offices as the auditor's office was able to as we transitioned to a new auditor.”
“The truth is we had turnover in the Auditors office when Mary Ansty left her deputy position to take over the Assessor’s office and Dorrene South was hired as a clerk last fall, and then Dale’s (Sunderman) retirement this year and we were able to keep the office open as we trained and brought a new Auditor, Sarah Harris up to speed, and brought Dorrene up to speed. And we were able to do that in some cases by having personnel from other counties come in - that’s part of the reason you have associations of Auditors and Treasurers.”
Baier speculated that part of the reason for the mass resignations has to do with Marshall’s travel and the amount of time she spends out of the office working on State Association issues.
“Part of it is Tracy’s absence from the office and it’s a credit to the people that have been in the office because they have been very professional and the office runs smoothly even when she is not there,” he said. “But she goes from being an absentee department head to when she comes in then she wants things very much hands on management style. You can imagine working under a situation like that where you boss isn’t there for three days in a row and they show up and want to know why you haven’t done this in a certain way. When there’s not a problem, make a problem.”
For her part, In a statement Wednesday, Marshall cited the 10-day posting requirement as one reason for the delay in hiring staff along with mandates, county conflicts and employees moving on to better paying or jobs more suited to their lifestyle.
“Sometimes change happens unexpectedly, over the last few months we have been losing staff. I have hired one new staff member and interviewed several others, waiting for the posting time period and approval. I have always had a good relationship with my staff. It’s been a bit stressful with many changes from federal and state mandates, along with county conflicts. My staff have been recruited by other companies with better paying positions and more flexible for their families. I support each one of them for the dedication while they worked here and there new adventures. As you know the workforce is changing everywhere. I hear it every day from other counties and businesses. I am very proud of my accomplishments, including the presidency of the state association. We are working on finding and training employees.”
Most county offices are open from 8 to 4:30 p.m. and Baier said the expected resolution would note that. But he acknowledged that the act would be mostly symbolic.
“The Treasurer, or for that matter any of the elected department heads, have control of their office. But, as the Board of Supervisors, we can’t force her to have the office open standard hours - but we are certainly going to say that this is what is expected”
The meeting will be held next Wednesday in the Supervisors room at the Cass County Courthouse.