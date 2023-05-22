ATLANTIC – Discussion about space at the Early Learning Center is not on the Atlantic School Board’s agenda for their work session on May 24, and Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said the item was not on the agenda because school officials wanted to focus on other items on the agenda, including purchasing property to use as part of the construction trades class and discussing the district developed special education service delivery plan.
featured
No preschool space discussion expected at work session
Jennifer Nichols
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Audubon, Exira-EHK to share 3 girls' sports
- Exira man sentenced to prison on a felony sex abuse charge
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS GOLF: Audubon's Irlmeier, Riverside's Brink stamp state dates
- BRIAN'S BUNCH: Softball season time
- Three Sentenced in Fentanyl Distribution Case That Resulted in Two Deaths
- Second week of murder trial for Alison Dorsey begins
- Sunnyside Range to hold Grand Opening Kick Off Party
- IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT BOYS' GOLF: CAM golfers punch state meet ticket; Griswold also advances Brownlee
- Area Police Reports
- Zangger to be inducted into Iowa Aviation Museum Hall of Fame
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.