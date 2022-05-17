ATLANTIC - The Atlantic City Council will tackle a number of on-going issues Wednesday night, including finalizing new nuisance ordinance rules regarding grass height, approved several zoning changes and continue work on the Prairie Hill housing development.
Nuisances Ordinance Changes
Currently city code requires that residents must keep grass no higher than 12 inches or be in violation of the city’s nuisance code. Violation of that ordinance could lead to the city coming in and mowing the property with a charge of $75 per hour for mowing, plus a surcharge of $100.
Under the new ordinance the height will be lowered to 9 inches - a height officials say is in line with other communities.
“This standard is the highest of cities that we have surveyed. There was considerable discussion on appropriate grass length in the Committee. For the time being, the Committee is endorsing a reduction from the current 12-inch standard to a new, 9-inch standard,” Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said in the agenda packet.
The city is also considering changes to the fees keeping the $100 surcharge but changed the equipment fees to be based on the type of equipment used. That charge is not being considered by the Council.
The council is expected to hold the third and final reading of the new ordinance.
Zoning Changes
The Council will also consider the third and final reading changing the designation of the Redwood Subdivision from R-4 (Multifamily Residential District) to R-2 (Low-Density Single Family Residential District).
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission determined the rezoning proposal conforms to the text of the city’s comprehensive plan and that there is a demand for new housing, and that a diverse housing stock is a vital component of any thriving community.
Rezoning this area is the first step towards new home construction in Atlantic.
This area of Atlantic already blends R-2 and R-4 zones and rezoning additional land for this use will help further balance the neighborhood with mixture of housing types. This is directly addressed in the Comprehensive Plan.
The second zoning change involves property at 705 W. 8th street, changing the zoning from R-3 (High Density Single Family) to C-1 {Highway Commercial).
The Planning & Zoning Commission met on April 12, 2022 and held a public hearing on the rezoning of the area and determined the rezoning proposal conforms to the text of comprehensive plan. Further, the rezoning application passed all three tests applied by
the Iowa Supreme Court in Little v. Winborn (1994) to qualify as a legally valid spot
zoning.
The petition for rezoning is supported by the neighborhood. Taken in the light that the
Highway Commercial District and High-Density Single Family Residential often are in the vicinity of one another the closer property is to 7th Street/Highway 6, the existing zoning map and future land use map would indicate the uses found in these two zones are able to occupy abutting property in relative harmony.
Prairie Hill housing development
With planning moving ahead on the city’s planned housing development off Olive Street, the Council will consider approving an amended engineering contract with Snyder and Associates for work on the project.
“Planning of the development is well underway, and now is the time to begin to settle on
concrete plans and address the legal and financial steps of the proposed subdivision,” City Administrator John Lund stated in the agenda packet. “This will be a considerable undertaking that is not covered by the City's general engineering agreement with Snyder & Associates.”
The agreement includes: platting services including the boundary and topographic survey, preliminary plat, final plat, design services including project administration, bid services, construction services including administration, construction staking, construction observation, record drawings, and additional services as may be requested by the Council. The total cost of this agreement is estimated to be $262,750.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall.