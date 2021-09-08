Labor Day Weekend is behind us, so we are all about the smells of fall at Produce in the Park. From “Toasted Pumpkin” to “Apple Cider and Oak,” “Cocoa Butter Cashmere” to “Spiced Berries,” Smudge is rolling out locally-made candles, soaps, and wax melts in a variety of amazing new fall scents that will be at the park this week.
You’ll love choosing new scents for your home, friends, office, and business. And, this week at the park Smudge will be offering free tea light samples in new fall scents! Smudge founder Jenn Nelson notes “Toasted Pumpkin,” “Mulled Wine,” and “Apple Cider and Oak” have quickly become customer favorites.
Want to get a jump-start on shopping from Smudge? Check out Jenn’s full product line at www.smudgeiowa.com. If you know exactly what you want, Jenn recommends placing an order online ahead of time, so she’s sure to have your favorite products at the market this Thursday. Simply choose local pick up at checkout (an Audubon location will be listed), and add code PIPATL.
See you at the park!
Produce in the Park September 9 Highlights:
Fresh Local Produce: Tomatoes, peppers, melons, winter squash, carrots, okra, eggplant, potatoes, aronia berries, & more!
Baked goods: Wine Bread Pastries from TJ's Kitchen, and more baked goods from Sue's Country Garden (contact Sue at to reserve sugar free desserts).
More farm favorites: granola, honey, goat milk lotions and soaps, bags sets, meat, jams, jellies, and syrups.
Eat at the Market: popcorn, fresh-squeezed lemonade, burgers, and more!
Growing Community Connections:
Atlantic Parks & Recreation will have yard games and crafts!
Zion Integrated Behavioral Health Services will be at the park with resources, services, and support for substance use disorders, problem gambling, and mental health needs.
Atlantic Public Library Show your library card for a free treat! You don’t need to show a library card from Atlantic Public Library. You can show a library card from any library.
Entertainment: Local Favorite Sarah Selders live!
Sept. 9 $15 Park Packs- Breakfast theme! Sept. 9 Park Packs by Erickson Foods and Brun Ko Farm include ingredients and recipes for a delicious breakfast of Potatoes O'Brien, Farm-fresh Eggs, & Pico de Gallo. Park Packs can be pre-ordered from Brun Ko Farm at www.brunkofarm.com or purchased from Brun Ko Farm at the market as supplies last. Park Packs are a collaboration between Erickson Foods and Brun Ko Farm.
Guest Chef samples and recipes: Potatoes O’Brien.
Free produce samples for everyone sponsored by the Cass County Local Food Policy Council
Various Payment Methods Accepted:
• SNAP EBT (also known as food stamps) accepted by all qualifying food vendors.
• Double Up Food Bucks accepted by all fresh produce vendors.
Produce in the Park 2021 September farmers markets are sponsored in part by Cass Health, the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank & Trust, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
