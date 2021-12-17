CASS COUNTY – Wednesday night was a tense night for some residents in the Cass County area as a storm with hurricane force winds and tornadoes came through the area.
Shelby McCreedy said her family lost every structure but the house, and had to take shelter in a concrete storm cellar, for the first time in 22 years.
“We couldn’t hear much because of the concrete walls, but when the tornado came through, it sounded like an explosion, it sounded like somebody dropped a bomb on us,” McCreedy, who lives lives between Olive Street and Highway 71, said.
She said she and family were watching the radar on their phones as well as on television, and when they thought it might be necessary to go down to the cellar, they spent about a half an hour gathering important documents and their pets.
When a friend texted her that the storm was at Indian Creek Road, that’s when they went to the cellar.When they came out of the cellar, they didn’t expect the house to be there.
“We did, (have a house)fortunately, but there was nothing else,” she said.
The family owns horses, cattle, meat and dairy goats, and the first thing they did was to make sure they were all accounted for. McCreedy said all came through it okay with the exception of a horse that had been severely injured.
“It’s receiving veterinary care today,” she said. “We don’t know what the prognosis is.”
She said they had five structures besides the house, and two are completely gone and the others aren’t structurally sound. Right now, the family is most concerned about getting power restored and keeping their animals fed and safe without an area to house them in.
Olive Street was closed north of Atlantic due to downed power poles and Dolly Bergmann,who lives just off Olive Street said she and her family decided it was time to go to the basement about the time the weather radio went off.
“That thing just went ballistic,” she said. “I thought, I’m going to the basement. It’s time.”
Bergman said her basement has big windows that face Atlantic, and they were watching the storm while down there.
‘We were standing back there watching you could see something in town (like it blew up) because there was this big flash of light. I’m assuming a transformer (went out),” she said.
Meteorologist Alex Krull, at the National Weather Service in metro Des Moines told Radio Iowa that there was storm damage in virtually all 99 Iowa counties.
“Throughout the state of Iowa, we know we have at least five tornadoes, coordinating with the other NWS offices that also cover counties in Iowa,” Krull said. “Most of the offices today are going to be sending out damage survey teams to go look at the tornadoes we have confirmed, and then also assess if any of the other damage reports we got are associated with tornadoes or straight line winds.”
The storm packed exceptionally strong winds which reportedly topped out in western Iowa with identical reports from Missouri Valley and Sidney.
“I believe 83 miles per hour is what we got from one of our ASOS (Automated Surface Observing Systems) stations, which tend to be more reliable,” Krull says. “There was a personal weather station report of 88 miles per hour out in Audubon but the reliability of those personal weather stations isn’t always the best, but it’s definitely possible that a thunderstorm could’ve produced an 88 mile an hour wind gust in west-central Iowa.”