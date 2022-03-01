CASS COUNTY — The Cass County Board of Supervisors set the maximum property tax dollars for its 2023 budget on Monday.
“The maximum county tax dollars for County General Services and Rural County Services for fiscal year 2023 shall not exceed in General County Services, $5,110,683 dollars for Rural County Services $2,914,153,” Chairman Steve Baier said. There was no objection during the meeting.
The amounts represent a 2.98% increase in General County Services and a 2% increase in Rural County Services.
The Board will hold a public hearing on the budget on March 15.