ATLANTIC - The Atlantic City Council approved Wednesday the third and final reading of a new ordinance that will restrict panhandling inside the city limits.
Under the new ordinance, which is based on the Manchester Iowa ordinance, makes it illegal to “beg, or solicit alms, including money and other things of value, in an aggressive manner in any place open to the general public, including sidewalks, streets, alleys, driveways, parking lots, parks, plazas, buildings, doorways and entrances to buildings, and gasoline service stations and the grounds enclosing buildings.”
It also prohibits soliciting within 25 feet of an automatic teller machine (ATM) or bank or soliciting from “any operator or occupant of a motor vehicle that is in traffic on a public street or parking lot.”
Violation of the ordinance will carry a $50 fine.
The council also approved the second readings of three other ordinances dealing with mowing, waste removal and snow and ice removal.
Atlantic Code Enforcement officer Kris Erickson told the council the ordinances dealing with mowing and waste removal were being rewritten so that they would have a code number that placed them in the proper section of the city’s enforcement code. The mowing ordinance also included updates on the charges residents could face should the city be required to take care of an overgrown lawn.
The new fees will be:
Mowing Abatement Fees
Surcharge $100.00 single charge
City Employee(s} $110.00 Per employee, per hr.
Van/Truck $75.00 Per equipment, per hr.
Trailer $60.00 Per equipment, per hr.
Riding Mower $50.00 Per equipment, per hr.
Push Mower $30.00 Per equipment, oer hr.
String Trimmer $30.00 Per equipment, per hr.
Miscellaneous Materials Purchase price at time of purchase
Certified Mail Current postal costs at time of purchase Each
Postage Current postal costs at time of purchase Each
Paper Documents $0.10 Each
On a 4-2 vote the Council also approved the second reading of an ordinance that requires residents to clear snow and ice from sidewalks within 24 hours “following the cessation of snowfall. If residents fail to do so, the city will remove the snow and be subject to the following fees:
Sidewalk Snow Removal Abatement Fees
Surcharge $100.00 Single charge
City Employee(s) $110.00 Per employee, per hr.
Van/Truck $75.00 Per equipment, per hr.
Trailer $60.00 Per equipment, per hr.
Snow Blower $45.00 Per equipment, per hr.
Motorized Broom $50.00 Per equipment, per hr.
Shovel $15.00 Per equipment, per hr.
Miscellaneous Materials Purchase price at time of purchase
Paper Documents $0.10 Each
Councilmen Pat McCurdy and Jim Behrens voted against the measure with McCurdy wanting to extend the period to 48 hours and Behrens concerned that that ordinance did not specify that the entire sidewalk must be cleared and not just a pathway.