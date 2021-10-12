Damp beans slow harvest

SOUTHWEST IOWA – Recent rains and heavy dew on soybeans are causing producers to switch back and forth between harvesting soybeans and corn this year while they wait for dryer conditions in bean fields.
“I guess what’s unique to 2021 is that we have very, very short windows when soybeans are able to be harvested,” ISU Field Agronomist Aaron Saeugling said. “When I say short windows- we’re not getting to the field until 3 or 4 o’clock in the afternoon, and then depending on our equipment, we’re probably only running about three or five hours a day, even despite warm temperatures. That’s unusual.I can tell you I’ve probably not seen that in my career- that you have 75 degree temperatures, and we’re not combining beans by noon. I think we’re going to see a lot of flip-flopping back and forth. I think we’re going to see guys going to corn for a little bit and then they’re going to go back to beans. So it’s just going to be one of those years where we’re going to be jumping around.”
That means the amount of beans harvested is “a little all over the board,” he said, but he still estimated about 40 to 50 % of soybeans are done, and about 25% of the corn is done.
Saeugling said he has always been optimistic on corn yields since corn can reach down further in the soil to get moisture, unlike soybeans, and so he wasn’t sure what to expect for soybean yields.
According to the US Dept. of Agriculture, harvest made good progress even with variable precipitation late in the week, allowing Iowa’s farmers 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Oct. 3., according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities included harvesting hay, soybeans and corn.
Topsoil moisture levels rated 13 percent very short, 32 percent short, 53 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 17 percent very short, 36 percent short, 46 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.
Eighty-seven percent of the corn crop has reached maturity, six days ahead of normal. Corn harvest for grain reached 19 percent statewide, eight days ahead of the 5-year average. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain fell to 20 percent. Iowa’s corn condition rated 60 percent good to excellent.
Soybeans dropping leaves or beyond reached 92 percent, eight days ahead of normal. Producers harvested over 20 percent of Iowa’s soybean crop during the week ending Oct. 3, with the total harvested reaching 40 percent, ten days ahead of the five-year average. Farmers in central and east central Iowa have now harvested half of their soybean crop. Soybean condition was rated 64 percent good to excellent.