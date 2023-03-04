ATLANTIC — Atlantic City Administrator John Lund isn’t shy about admitting he is something of a spreadsheet nerd. He’s a guy that loves the rows of numbers and the secrets they hold. He routinely spends days, maybe weeks, working through the city’s budget juggling, manipulating and cajoling the numbers to reveal the best possible use for the city.
The latest example of the payoff from that work was revealed Wednesday night when Lund noted the city would save over $13 million over the next 10 years by changing the way the city repairs its streets.
According to Lund in 2022 the city commissioned a report on the condition of the city’s streets and estimates for their repairs. That report estimated the cost at $14,369,500. But when you factor in inflation over the next 10 years that number jumps to $22,531,842.
These numbers were based on private sector contractors assuming the work.
“Needless to say. Not happy with this,” Lund said. “My entire goal since 2017 has been to provide property tax relief through the debt management plan and it looked like things were falling apart.”
With that Lund began to work his magic. Diving into the intricacies of the budget, the expenses, what were the estimated increases due to inflation with the goal how the city could do the same work at a cost it could afford. It worked.
The first thing he noticed was that the prior report had an inflation-adjusted estimate of over $400,000 for crack sealing in the city — an amount Public Works Director Kirk Knudsen described as “absurd.”
“We could literally fill every crack there is in the city for that amount,” he said. “We do not have enough cracks in our streets to spend that kind of money.”
After consulting with Street Superintendent, Kirk Knudsen, it was determined that the city’s street department could do the same work for just over $113,000. Just like that the city had saved over $300,000. With that the two began to look into what else the city could do with the equipment they already had. It turns out it was a lot.
Taking out the large street reconstruction plans that would be too large for the city street department — the report still had over $19 million for crack sealing, asphalt overlays, patching — an amount beyond the city’s ability to borrow.
“I sat down with Kirk. Asked him about what his equipment and crew could do. He said they just needed the asphalt and they could do all the projects except for the complete constructs and the downtown overlays,” Lund said. Some of the work — particularly in the downtown area — would still have to be done by companies that have more sophisticated laser guided systems but even so, by doing its own work the city would save over $13 million over a 10 year period.
“Doing this in house, (it) eliminates outside labor, profit margin, outside equipment costs, their insurance,” Lund said.
As a result the city will be able to purchase new fire trucks, build a new T-hanger at the airport, add new police equipment, civil defense sirens, animal shelter, Code Enforcement needs and includes the “orphaned” streets — roads that were being dropped from prior plans due to “financial limitations” and instead were being “endlessly patched and crack sealed.”
To do all that the city will still have to borrow just over $8 million — but that is two million dollars less than the city estimated the prior year.
And the city is projecting that its debt fund levy, which peaked at $4.90 per thousand dollars of valuation in 2015, dropped to $4 in 2023 and bottom out at $2.15 per thousand by 2032.
“When you add the fire trucks, and a small $75,000 to finish our master plan for the Airport, the City is only forecasted to assume $8,075,000 in new principal borrowing over the next decade, nearly a two million dollar drop from last year, which is remarkable given what inflation has done to the overall economy,” Lund said.
Work on the budget continues — the council were holding work sessions with department heads last week — and the state could always throw in a curve ball. But if it does, there’s no question Lund will be ready, excel sheets in hand.