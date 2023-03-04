John Lund - citizen of the week

By Jeff Lundquist/NT Publisher

Atlantic City Administrator John Lund.

 By Jeff Lundquist NT Publisher

ATLANTIC — Atlantic City Administrator John Lund isn’t shy about admitting he is something of a spreadsheet nerd. He’s a guy that loves the rows of numbers and the secrets they hold. He routinely spends days, maybe weeks, working through the city’s budget juggling, manipulating and cajoling the numbers to reveal the best possible use for the city.

Trending Food Videos

Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags