Wonder how an indoor snowball fight works? Staff at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA has “snowballs” made out of yarn, and kids love throwing them at each other, so they decided to offer the indoor snowball fights as one activity during their Skate Night event set for Jan. 13 at the YMCA. There will also be skating and laser tag. The event will be for little children from 5 to 6 p.m. and third grade students and older from 6 to 8 p.m. The concession stand will be open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $2 per person and $5 per family for members, and $5 per person and $10 per family for non-members.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos