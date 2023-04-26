Traffic Cameras

Stock photo via Canva

Lawmakers are considering legislation requiring Iowa localities to get permission from the Iowa Department of Transportation to set up traffic cameras.

 Stock photo via Canva

Republican senators advanced a new traffic camera bill that they said would allow local governments to use the technology to address real safety concerns while putting some limits on using cameras to generate revenue.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.