Atlantic Fireworks show becomes “Bash at the Ballfields”

ATLANTIC – More information has been released on Atlantic’s Firework show, which was postponed on July Fourth due to potential inclement weather. It will be held on Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. at the Atlantic Little League Sports Complex and include more than fireworks. Organizers are now calling it “Bash at the Ballfields.”
Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue told the Atlantic City Council last week he offered to volunteer to help organize the event- just as a resident of Atlantic and not in capacity as police chief- after talking with Jason O’Brien, representative of Wild Willy’s Fireworks on ways to expand the entertainment beyond the fireworks.
It will feature live music from Gut Feeling, a cover based band out of Des Moines, that plays, according to its web site “classic rock, early heavy metal and 80’s pop hits.” The band will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. and again from 9:30 to 10:15 p.m. following the fireworks at 9 p.m. from Wild Willy’s Fireworks.
Prior to music from the band, there will be entertainment, including bounce houses, face painting, a balloon artist, a punt, pass and kick contest, and bags games, among other activities from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be food trucks and a beer garden open from 5 to 10 p.m. Little League officials would be operating a beer garden at the event, and proceeds from that would go to the group.
Camblin Mechanical Inc. is sponsoring the band, and Stamp Construction L.C. is sponsoring the beer garden. Other sponsors for the other activities include Frederiksen Iron Recycling, Inc., Lyman Ag Supply, Inc., Browns Shoe Fit, Car Quest Auto Parts, Duke Rentals, McCurdy Investments, and First Whitney Bank and Trust.
Hogue did ask the council if it would approve moving the show to Sept. 2, and if promotion funds could be used to promote it. However, the council did not take any action on the request last week.