ATLANTIC — The City of Atlantic is expected to consider applying for a state Destination Iowa Grant to pay for up to $709,000 of the estimated $2.8 million Prairie Hill housing development.
The development, formerly known as the Comes Subdivision Housing Development, is located on land east of Olive Street and would involve the development of 69 lots on 41.5 acres with a road connecting Olive and East 19th Streets with an access off of 22nd Street.
Officials estimate that the project will cost just over $2.3 million with $830,000 going towards the land purchase; $1.8 million to connect East 19th Street to Olive, creating 34 lots for development and $200,000 for the construction of a trail.
If approved, the grant would provide up to 25% of the cost.
The Destination Iowa program is a $100 million investment to “bolster the quality of life in Iowa’s communities and attract visitors and new residents to the state. The new effort will provide grants to help communities move forward on transformational, shovel-ready attractions. Cities, counties, nonprofits and other organizations can apply for Destination Iowa grants from four separate funds: Economically Significant Development, Outdoor Recreation, Tourism Attraction and Creative Placemaking.”
Applications will start being accepted on May 9 and funded projects must be completed by June 30, 2026. Funding is being made available through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Last month, the city agreed to finance the purchase through a general obligation bond that will include the purchase of the property, infrastructure installation costs for the property.
As one of the largest undeveloped tracts in the community, the city has long considered the area a site for potential development.
The city has struggled with a lack of housing for years with only 12.6% of the housing stock built since 1990 and 34.9% being built before 1930.
“Only Charles City has an older housing stock and had fewer homes built since 1990,” Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said in a previous City Council agenda. “Denison, Independence, Webster City, Algona, Washington, Nevada, Orange City, and Creston all have 16% or greater of their current homes being built since 1990.”
“Cities do not exist in stasis. They are either in the process of growth and restoration or decline,” Lund said. “One way to steer the Atlantic towards growth is to ensure that high-value real estate is constructed that draws and/or retains high income households to Atlantic. Without their consumer spending to support local business and their tax dollars to support the costs of government and local education, the remaining and slowly dwindling base, will have a heavier burden to sustain government costs. Atlantic will not have either a growing population or an expanding base of wealth without new housing options. The Council will have to assess the risks and rewards of action in contrast to our fate resulting from inaction.”
The program, while focused on “attracting visitors and new residents” to the state, does include a section targeting “economically significant development” that includes “vertical infrastructure” with a purpose of increasing tourism opportunities in Iowa.
It defines vertical infrastructure as “land acquisition and construction, major renovation and major repair of buildings, all appurtenant structures, utilities, site development, and recreational trails.”
To qualify for the grant the city must demonstrate the project will “draw to people from outside of the local community and/or out of state” and demonstrate that “at least 60% of the necessary funding to complete the project is secured at the time of application.”
Lund states in the agenda that the city “has sufficient reserves banked to demonstrate the liquidity for the project. Actual funding resources for the total project will vary greatly, but for the sake of the application, unrestricted funds are available for grant execution.”
The meeting will be held on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.