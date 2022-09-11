Saturday was wet and rainy, but that didn't stop people from coming out to the YMCA Community Appreciation Day at the Atlantic City Park, which featured music by the band Gypsy Wind and a variety of food trucks to chosen from for a meal or snack.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic senior Michael Hotze reflects on racing season
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Two top 10 finishes for Griswold's Dorscher
- Adair police chief on leave due to FBI and ATF searches
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Prairie Resource Center: Seed source, knowledge base for Iowa’s expanding prairies
- Ready for Take Off:
- FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Trojans look to continue win streak vs. Shenandoah
- PREP FOOTBALL: Exira-EHK gets big 'W'
- Area Police Reports
- PREP FOOTBALL: AHS to celebrate 20th anniversary of state championship team
- Crane Collapse
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.