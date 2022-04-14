ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board approved a tax levy of $13.25 per $1,000 for the 2022-23 Certified Budget Wednesday night, which was lower than the $13.95 per $1,000 levy considered during discussion at the March 16 meeting. School officials recommended the higher levy to help pay off debt faster, which would help taxpayers in the end, but board members wondered if it was the right time to ask taxpayers to shoulder that burden.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said the taxable valuation increased 7.09%, and Board Member Kristy Pellett questioned whether having a high levy would be appropriate since taxpayers would already be paying more due to the increase.
“That valuation number (surprised me),” Pellett said. That’s what I’m questioning- is it the right time to ask the taxpayers to pay down debt faster?”
School officials said the higher tax levy was just a recommendation to pay off debt sooner, because “That’s going to help the tax payers in the end,” but they were willing to consider a lower number if board members wanted it. Barber suggested the $13.25 number, and members agreed with it.
Barber also said revenue for the budget is based on enrollment, and Atlantic had an increase.
“A lot of the revenues are based on your certified enrollment, and we went up to 42 students,” he said.
The board also approved contracts for staff to help with the Trojan Summer Experience. At least 20% of COVID funding needs to be used to help students recover learning they may have lost during the pandemic, and school officials considered offering a program during the summer with academic, enrichment and physical classes.
Barber said during the March 30 work session, the program would be held for two four week periods in June and July, and be held Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Breakfast and lunch would be served, and school officials and staff who will be helping with the experience will meet next week to determine what classes would be offered. Contracts were offered to the following people: Angela Oglesbee, Amberley Schechinger, Katie Hedegaard,Matthew Best, Bryce Smith, Lisa Sontag, Cayleigh McBee,Jenny Madsen, Elizabeth Herrick, Rebecca Wallace, Mandi Bauer, Vanessa Perkins, Marnie Leiferman and Holly Esbeck.