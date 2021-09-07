New Surface For Drag Racing Event

ATLANTIC – This is the fifth year of the Heads Up Drag Racing Event, and Event Organizer Jamie Joyce said one difference this year is a new surface for racers.
The event is held at the Atlantic Airport, and people with all types of vehicles race each other an eighth of a mile on the airport’s runway.
“They resurfaced the runway, so we’re racing on a brand new black top surface,” Joyce said.
This year’s event will be held on Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and those who want to drive in it can come starting at 8 a.m. for check in. The entry fee for drivers is $20, while the cost for spectators is $5 for adults, and free for children ages 16 and under. Proceeds from the event are donated to Shrine Hospitals.
Joyce said another difference this year is asking spectators to bring lawn chairs since organizers decided against having bleachers at the race due to the recent spread of COVID. He said it’s a way to help people follow social distancing rules.
Beyond that, he said, there will be food and drink vendors at the event, including Farmers Walnut Street Diner, A-Town Smoke Shack and Shaved Tail Louie’s. The Boy Scouts will be serving drinks, and there will be vendors offering kettle korn and cotton candy.
Joyce said spectators will drive to Mahle Engine Components parking lot to park and ride out on buses to get to the event. He said they will have more people this year to direct spectators to the buses, and there will also be more people to help drivers check in to help speed up both processes.
For more information on the event, individuals can call or text 712-249-6896 or 249-4552 or visit the event’s Facebook page-Heads Up Drag Racing.