City receives $300,000 grant for Bull Creek work

ATLANTIC – The city of Atlantic will receive a $300,000 water infrastructure grant for work on the Bull Creek project, which is designed to control erosion and property damage along the stream. Last week, the Atlantic City Council accepted a bid of $326,03.03 from Caliber Concrete in Adair to do the work. Grant funds will be paired with American Rescue Plan Act Funds to pay for it.
Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen told the Atlantic Park and Recreation Board Monday night city officials had applied for the grant last week, and just recently heard they would be receiving them.
“Last week, we applied for a Water Infrastructure Grant, and we were awarded $300,000 for a project (like Bull Creek),” Rasmussen said.
The plan, put together by Atlantic Parks & Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen who worked with Snyder and Associates, calls for using deep rooted water plants and riffles in the stream bed to control the water Park board members were pleased to hear about the grant funds, and Park Board Chairman Jolene Smith praised Rasmussen for his work on the plan.
“You saved the city a lot of money with (it),” she said.
Rasmussen said he was excited to get native plants put in the area. He also said there has been a lot of tree removal recently around the creek.
“We’re getting a lot of that thinned out,” he said.