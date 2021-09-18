CASS COUNTY – Three towns and three school districts in Cass County will have contested races during the upcoming election, according to the final list of candidates who filed to run for city council and school board seats.
In Atlantic, four people are running for mayor, including Pat McCurdy, Grace Garrett, Kathy Somers and Tim Teig, and Dick Casady and Dana Halder are both running for the fifth ward seat. Casady is the incumbent.
Other candidates running unopposed in Atlantic, include Harlan Sisco for the second ward seat, incumbent Gerald Brink for an at-large seat, and Shirley Jensen for a seat on the park and recreation board.
In Griswold, four candidates are running for two city council seats, including Jim Ridlen, Kirt Underwood, Doug Moore and Xaver Johnson. There are also two people running for Griswold’s mayor including Matt Shehan and Brad Rhine.
In Lewis, three candidates are running for two city council seats, including Ryan Archibald, Mary Neece and Christopher Jahnke. There is also a city council vacancy seat in Lewis, and Teresa Comer is running unopposed for it.
In Anita, three people are running for three city council seats, including Simon Jensen, Deanna Andrews and Meghan Dorsey. Mark Harris is running unopposed for an Anita city council vacancy seat, and John Knutson is running unopposed for the Anita Mayor vacancy position.
In Cumberland, three people — Mike Hill, Darrin Hardisty and Matt Dolch — are running for three city council seats, and Nancy Virginia Couglin is running unopposed for Cumberland Mayor.
In Marne, Angela Redler and Aaron Williams are running for two city council seats.
In Massena, Doug Venteicher and Jackson Bissell are running for two city council seats.
In Wiota, J Ford Lillard is running unopposed for mayor, three candidates Charles Bechtold, Jeffrey Lillard and Bryon Armstrong are running for three seats on the city council.
In the Atlantic School District, three candidates are running for two seats, including Amanda Berg and incumbents Josh McLaren and Kristy Pellett.
In the CAM School District, Incumbent Gary Dinkla and Todd McKee are running for a south district seat, and Christopher Spieker and Cara Murphy are running for an at-large seat.
In the Griswold School District, Incumbent Robert Peterson and Aaron Houser are running for an at-large seat. Scott Peterson is running unopposed for a director 3 seat, and Donald Smith is running unopposed for a director 4 seat.