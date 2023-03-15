Public Meeting March 15 on CAM facilities

ANITA – The CAM Facility Committee will make a recommendation on whether to close the North Elementary or the South Elementary and CAM Middle School during its meeting on April 5. That recommendation would be made to the CAM School Board during its April 10 meeting, and the board would consider the recommendation during its meeting in May

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

