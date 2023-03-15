ANITA – The CAM Facility Committee will make a recommendation on whether to close the North Elementary or the South Elementary and CAM Middle School during its meeting on April 5. That recommendation would be made to the CAM School Board during its April 10 meeting, and the board would consider the recommendation during its meeting in May
CAM Facility Committee decision expected April 5
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
