GRISWOLD – Stephanie Lajko considers herself a big picture person- so after teaching for 12 years, it was natural to consider working on the administrative side in education. She’s met that goal after starting as Griswold’s middle school/high school principal just over a month ago.
“I’ve been a teacher for the past 12 years,” she said. “I worked at Missouri Valley Elementary as a preschool and kindergarten teacher for six years, and then I went to Treynor, just 30 minutes from Griswold, and I worked there as a third grade teacher. I coached athletes — volleyball, soccer, cheerleading, and helped with the dance team in Missouri Valley. When I started thinking about what I wanted to do in the future — it just made sense to go and get an administration degree. And it just so happened that right as I was graduating, this job in Griswold came up.”
Lajko said she grew up in Woodbine, and Griswold reminded her of home.
“It just made sense to apply there and see what it was like,” she said. “When I applied, it felt like that family feeling that I was looking for- that small town and rural Iowa (feeling). It seemed like a good fit.”
She said she is adjusting to working in a new role.
“You get to see (working at school) from a different lens,” she said.”I get to see that big picture, and see how the working parts and pieces go together- from to students working with students, to students working with staff, to staff working with staff, and me working with individual parties, I think it’s going fairly well.”
While she’s only been at the school for a little over a month, Lajko is enjoying her job, along with the people at the school and the town.
“It’s a great school to work for, and I have wonderful support from the administrative team,” she said. “The town’s amazing. The school board is helpful. It’s a really neat place to work.”