Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow late. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.