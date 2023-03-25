fentanyl

As overdose deaths rise in Iowa, lawmakers are looking for ways to increase penalties for manufacturers who distribute other drugs laced with fentanyl. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

 By Jeff Lundquist NT Publisher

As law enforcement agencies grapple with a spike in fentanyl overdoses, the Iowa House moved forward this week with a measure increasing penalties on distribution of the drug.

