ATLANTIC – Atlantic School Board President Jenny Williams was exposed to the “Orange Frog Program” during an Iowa School Board Association Meeting.
She said the Western Dubuque School District had been trained in the program, which involves training your brain to think more positively. It’s based on a book that came out following a study about how happy students were when attending Harvard.
The book is about a frog with an orange spot, and that makes him an outcast from other frogs. He’s sad and depressed, but discovers he adds another orange spot every time he thinks of something positive or helps someone else, and discovers being orange is a good thing.
Williams said after the training, the Western Dubuque School District saw more retention of teachers and higher test scores, and she researched the program herself, before suggesting the Atlantic School District consider doing the training as well. She thought, “In life in general there’s just some negative people and they speak the loudest,” and the program could improve that mindset.
She said 30 people, including staff, administration and board members, took the training, and enjoyed it enough to create the “Joy Crew,” a 12 member group that focuses on celebrating success, celebrating a positive environment and showing the ACSD community what they do and think matters.
Williams said one of the first things the group did was give staff members ice cream as a thank you for their help to get the Achievement Center ready so quickly for students following the roof fire at the middle school.
She said the next thing the group plans to do is allow first responders to get a free tailgate meal and get into the Trojan Football game on Sept. 10 to say thank you for saving the middle school.
The group will plan other activities throughout the school year, and evaluate if they should train the whole staff.