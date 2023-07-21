ATLANTIC – The property on which the former Pines Restaurant/Oinkers Lounge building sits, has been sold to LLC.
According to information from the Cass County Recorder’s Office, the sale occurred on June 25, and it was purchased by RBK, LLC for $525,000. There was no contact information available for the LLC to ask how the property may be used.
According to News-Telegraph archives, the earliest known owner was Bob Auerbach, who owned the business from 1948 to 1983. Lee Poeppe purchased it in 1983, and he sold it to his brother AJ Poeppe in 1993. The restaurant was named one of the top 20 steakhouses in the nation in 1996, and the Oinker Burger, created by AJ and developed along with the cooperation of Atlantic Locker officials, and sauce for it was featured in Midwest Living that same year.
The restaurant equipment was sold as part of an online action, and officials with the auction company said the owners were retiring. A post on the Oinker’s Lounge and Grill Facebook at the end of May gave one last look with photos of the restaurant and lounge, and said AJ was going to focus “on growing the Oinkers Sauce brand.”