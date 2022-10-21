Produce in the Park now accepting vendor applications for Holiday Farmers Markets

Vendor applications are now being accepted for Holiday Markets including Harvest Market, which will be the first of the holiday markets held on the Monday before Thanksgiving. 

 (photo contributed)

ATLANTIC – After one of the most well-attended summer farmers markets seasons, Produce in the Park is now accepting vendor applications for this year’s holiday markets. Holiday markets have been scheduled for the following days: Harvest Market (Nov. 21, the Monday Before Thanksgiving), Christmas Market (Dec. 22), Sweetheart Market (Feb. 11, 2023), and Spring Celebration Market (April 6, 2023).

