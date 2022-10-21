ATLANTIC – After one of the most well-attended summer farmers markets seasons, Produce in the Park is now accepting vendor applications for this year’s holiday markets. Holiday markets have been scheduled for the following days: Harvest Market (Nov. 21, the Monday Before Thanksgiving), Christmas Market (Dec. 22), Sweetheart Market (Feb. 11, 2023), and Spring Celebration Market (April 6, 2023).
featured
Produce in the Park now accepting vendor applications for Holiday Farmers Markets
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Ryan Hawkins goes with Toronto Raptors
- POST-SEASON FOOTBALL: Playoff field set; pairings announced today
- Atlantic woman arrested on drug, involuntary manslaughter charges
- PREP FOOTBALL: CAM nails down first-round home playoff game with win
- Court Reports Small Claims
- Pottawattamie County home destroyed by fire
- PREP FOOTBALL: Seniors, everyone shines in Trojan win
- PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Atlantic Trojans to put it on the line
- Area Police Reports
- Opus Honor Choir Festival Selections
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.