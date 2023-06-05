Approximately $106,000 needed for Elk Horn Pool House Project

(photo contributed)

Elk Horn city officials are working to update the pool house, (pictured).

 (photo contributed)

ELK HORN – Approximately $223,000 has been raised for the Elk Horn Pool House project, Elk Horn City Clerk Chelsee Jacobsen said Friday. That leaves approximately $90,000 left to raise.

