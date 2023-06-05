ELK HORN – Approximately $223,000 has been raised for the Elk Horn Pool House project, Elk Horn City Clerk Chelsee Jacobsen said Friday. That leaves approximately $90,000 left to raise.
Approximately $223,000 raised for Elk Horn Pool House project
Jennifer Nichols
