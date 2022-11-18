The small town diner. Every small town has one and ours, well it’s no different. I grew up going there and you probably did too. I loved the toast and the tootsie rolls and the grandparents who took me. You know the diner - back then it was Bob’s, well and Pat’s too! The Downtowner is no stranger to the staple it is in our town. Last week something struck me so immensely in terms of the presence this small town diner is to us.
I walked down the wooden creaking stairs of the Methodist church in Atlantic, past the gymnasium that fueled both my love for capture the flag and disdain for dodgeball, towards the Fellowship Hall. As I walked through the door and looked ahead I paused in thought and step, for a moment.
As I approached the foodline at the funeral for my husband's grandmother, I looked ahead to the staff of The Downtowner serving up plates and smiles. At the start of the line was of course Carol. Each guest was greeted with a smile from Carol and as I watched her I realized she has mastered the art of smiling. Her smiles speak words that perhaps cannot be spoken in the time it takes for the plate to exchange hands and before someone from her team starts serving you.
Carol, as many will know, is the 3rd owner of The Downtowner. When I walked in to talk with her this week, she was just finishing her lunch, a cup of soup. Eating after serving the community, which starts bright and early at 6:00am each day.
She came to The Downtowner when it was under the ownership of Jim and Sue Crall. The Crall’s took ownership after Bob and Pat VanCleve retired. At the time Carol was the Food Service Director for the Audubon School System. She would work weekends and catering events for and with Jim and Sue.
When it was time for Jim and Sue to retire, they approached Carol who agreed, along with her husband, to purchase The Downtowner. That was 12 years ago.
As I sat and watched Carol talk, you’ll know this too - she just loves what she does. Foodservice is a commitment of self to service, so often a commitment of time away from family, a commitment to serve those in the community who need you, when they need you.
And we need the Carol’s who run The Downtowners of the world don’t we? I mean, they are serving us in our biggest life moments. This is the thought that struck me last week. Carol and her team and small town caterers around the county are with us in our biggest moments.
Bridal showers, wedding receptions, baby showers, funerals - all big life moments. And in those big life moments the central force is to gather together as one, to celebrate, to prepare, to mourn, and what better connector of people, than food.
Carol shared about how as the owner of The Downtowner, or any small town diner for that matter, you really do walk through life cycles with people. She could not count the number of people she has had the honor of serving their families at the celebration of the end of their life, after serving them regularly as a customer in person. The bridal showers who as time went on turned to wedding catering, then baby showers and 1st birthdays.
Carol talked about her decision to purchase The Downtowners. “I was hoping to avoid empty nest syndrome, to be honest! My kids were headed off or already off to college and it felt like the right time to let someone else take over the Food Service for the school and to step into this (adventure)!”
And while perhaps the ownership of The Downtowner has provided her comfort and filled her plate with tons of activity to avoid that empty nest syndrome, her decision has provided the same to so many - comfort and filled plates, just in a different sense.
Her smiles are walking so many of us through such big moments in our lives. Like those that came before her, her and her team are with us in the joys and sorrows of life.
And they are all always serving. Serving us coffee and Mr Pibb, hot beef and soup, and daily specials that would make your grandma proud. But they serve us on a deeper level too. They serve up smiles and a commitment to stand with us in the silences of every season. They are pillars in our community holding up families, filling bellies, and hugging hearts. Her favorite part of it all? “It’s the people. It’s all of you and that we get to be a part of your lives day to day or when you need us most!” Who would have guessed.
Gosh, what a gift to us all.
P.S. She is on 23 days in a row of catering - next time you see her, tell her thanks! I’d say it’s well earned, don’t you?