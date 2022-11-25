The Cass County Transfer Station (Landfill) and Recycling Center will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 30 so that coworkers can attend memorial services for long time employee and friend Gerald Peck.
Cass County Landfill and Recycling Center closed Nov. 30
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
When should the Christmas Season officially begin?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Jenny Clark pleads guilty, sentencing on Monday
- ALL IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 FOOTBALL: ACGC has quartet of first-team offensive stars
- Exira-EHK board to consider resignation of Tom Petersen
- Area Police Reports
- ALL-STATE FOOTBALL: Atlantic's Rasmussen earns 1st team all-state Class 3A; nine others all-state
- Local students named to Dean's List
- PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Atlantic girls scrimmage vs. West Central Valley
- PREP GIRLS WRESTLING: SWAT has two champions, finishes second at Ridge View tourney
- Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors welcome new staff at Hy-Vee
- How to Cook a Turkey
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.