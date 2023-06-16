WALNUT — The streets of Walnut were filled Friday morning as shoppers and vendors came for the annual Walnut Antique Show. The show is said to feature over 300 vendors throughout the United States and takes place Friday through Sunday each June. The show continues through 5 p.m. on Friday (today), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Vendors, buyers head to Walnut Antique Show
Jennifer Nichols
