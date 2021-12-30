AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors want the Audubon County Economic Development to offer ideas for funding the county will receive from the sale of the Valley Business Park.
Earlier this month, the property was sold for $16,000 an acre and is located just north of the 60 mile marker on Interstate 80 and Highway 71. It was co-owned by Cass and Audubon Counties. A committee was formed almost 20 years ago by people in both counties to spur economic development in the area, and 14 years ago, the Cass-Audubon Border Economic Development Agreement (or CABEDA) was created, which stated that both counties would receive funding from any increase in value, including an increase in local option sales tax.
Jennifer McEntaffer Executive Director of Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation (CADCO) and Sara Slater of ACED said in October that Valley Business Park board members agreed it was time to sell the property as both counties have a lot of economic development opportunities that the sale of this property can help facilitate. Proceeds from the sale will be split between the two entities.
On Tuesday, the Audubon Board of Supervisors told ACED staff they should present any economic development ideas or projects to the board for approval. Board Chairman Rick Thompson said he recently spoke to Cass County Board Chairman Steve Baier, who said Cass County was considering using its portion for grant matches and incentives for businesses wanting to expand. ACED staff also suggested using the funding for grant matches, second story housing rehabilitation and tourism.