Retail company trying to recruit 35 business to Atlantic

ATLANTIC – A company that helps attract businesses to cities is talking to 35 different companies in the hopes they will open in Atlantic.
Atlantic City officials, Chamber and Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation (CADCO) officials are working with the company Retail Coach to study where shoppers in Atlantic are coming from and where Atlantic residents shop out of town. Tuesday night Retail Coach representative Austin Farmer gave a presentation about their findings.
Specific companies are not being named, according to Kelsey Beschorner, Atlantic Chamber Programs Director, because that’s Retail Coach’s recruiting process, however, she said, it is safe to say that businesses in categories Atlantic is lacking are being approached.
Farmer gave seven categories that the company described as “opportunities for growth” in the next five years, which include electronics and appliance stores, health and personal care stores, cosmetics and beauty supplies stores, sporting good stores, pet and pet supplies stores, full service restaurants (with seating available and likely serve alcohol) and limited service restaurants.
“These are just the top categories where we see the most potential,” Farmer said. “But what that says to me is that when you have that much opportunity and that many categories, you do have the opportunity to grow here.”
Farmer also brought up the possibility of opening franchises, and said companies have said Atlantic would be a good spot, but they don’t have a local individual to work with.
“There are actually franchises that would come to the market if they had the right franchisee,” Farmer said. “(They said) We would actually like to be in this market, but we don’t have anybody who can run the franchise or has the franchise ownership rights at this point.”
He said another hurdle is the amount of capital needed to start and operate the franchise. He used Sonic restaurant as an example, saying on the low end that amount can range from $850,000 to $860,000.
In August, the city agreed to spend $32,500 with the company that uses cell phone data to track where Atlantic shoppers are coming from and where Atlantic residents travel outside of the community to shop.
The company is currently working with several Iowa communities including Fort Dodge and Carroll where they have reportedly successfully recruited three new businesses. Nation-wide the company currently has 120 ongoing projects under the management of 11 employees.
The data allows the company to narrow the field to appropriate businesses that have the best chance of success in the community and they work with existing businesses to help them fine-tune their inventory to provide the kind of merchandise currently unavailable.
Officials say they can determine where consumers are shopping while they’re in Atlantic, how far they travel and where consumers are shopping outside of Atlantic. That information can help determine what retail and restaurant styles to focus on.