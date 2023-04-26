ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved a notice from Weed Commissioner Nathan Jensen on Wednesday reminding property owners that they are responsible for getting rid of noxious weeds. If owners don’t comply, the weed commissioner will do it at the owner’s expense.
featured
Adair Supervisors approve weed notice
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Official entries for '23 Drake Relays announced
- Chase leads to drug, cash seizure
- PREP TRACK: Area girls' leaders
- Two more plead guilty in Fentanyl charges
- Woman arrested for misappropriating Cass County Pheasants Forever funds
- PREP TRACK: Area boys' leaders
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Help Iowa DNR expand walleye collection data
- BRIAN'S BUNCH: Track, records and tennis
- ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Belle Berg, junior, Atlantic girls' golf
- AREA PREP REPORT: Atlantic tennis splits with Clarinda
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.