Concerns raised to council about disbanding CPC

ATLANTIC – Concerns were raised by Atlantic Executive Chamber Director Bailey Smith and Community Promotion Commission (CPC) Chairman Alexsis Fleener during a public hearing about dissolving the CPC during a Wednesday night Council meeting. These include what would happen to a community and tourism website being developed. City Administrator John Lund said the city would have to honor the financial agreement for the website. However, no decision was made on how to move forward with other website work.

