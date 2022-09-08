ATLANTIC - The Atlantic City Council informally agreed Wednesday to renew its contract with the marketing firm Retail Coach when the current contract expires later this year in an continuing effort to find and attract new businesses.
The city hired the company a year ago at a cost of just over $32,000 and agreed Wednesday to extend that contract for another year at a cost of $20,000.
Atlantic City Councilman Gerald Brink said that he believed it would be “stupid” not move forward noting that significant progress has been made in the the collection of data and work behind the scenes.
“We already invested $32,000 and I think it would be stupid not to move ahead with the project,” Brink said. “We want business here, we want this community to grow.”
In July Austin Farmer, the Project Director for Retail Coach, met with the Council and outlined the progress made so far.
During that meeting Farmer outlined seven categories that the company described as “opportunities for growth” over the next five years which include electronics and appliance stores, health and personal care stores, cosmetics and beauty supplies stores, sporting good stores, pet and pet supplies stores, full service restaurants and limited service restaurants.
“These are just the top categories where we see the most potential,” Farmer said at the time. “But what that says to me is that when you have that much opportunity and that many categories, you do have the opportunity to grow here.”
No business has yet relocated to the community but Brink said that he had spoke with Farmer who told him that it typically takes two year to see results.
“Most things happen in the second year and I know they’ve been talking to a lot of people. There is interest in Atlantic Iowa,” he said. He added that there are currently businesses interested in moving to the community but the issue now is the availability of property.
Prospective businesses are mostly interested in located as close as they can to Walmart - the largest retailer in the community. But the availability of property in the area has been a hold up.
“I asked the guy when can we see something happen here and he said normally it takes two years to see some success,” Brink said. “One of the problems Atlantic has is a place. Right now we do not have a place for business expansion.”
Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said he felt confident the company was making progress and received regular updates from the company. He recommended the extending the contract.
“If I felt that at any point we were being strung along to drag this out to get more money that would be one thing,” City Administrator John Lund said. “But very concrete and specific things are being discussed and worked on.”
The company uses, among other things, cell phone data to track where Atlantic shoppers are coming from and where Atlantic residents travel outside of the community to shop.
That information allows the company to narrow the field to appropriate businesses that have the best chance of success in the community. The company also uses the data to work with existing businesses to help them fine-tune their inventory to provide the kind of merchandise currently unavailable.
The council have to formally approve the new contract at a future meeting.