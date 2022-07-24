AUDUBON - This year two candidates have been selected to run for the position of Sir Albert, and the "votes" for those candidates will go towards supporting and revitalizing a famous Audubon landmark, Albert the Bull.
The contest pits two or more candidates against each other, with voting being via cash that is deposited into special jars spread around Audubon. This year jars will be at Waspy's Truck Stop, Jo's Corner Clip and Ace Hardware.
The candidate who gets the most donations will be named Sir Albert.
This year's candidates are Duane Schmidt, who was nominated posthumously.
Duane Schmidt always considered Operation T-Bone - with Albert the Bull - a very important event, as it brought the rural and the urban communities together to celebrate. Duane started his married life with Lois in 1952, farming and raising cattle in Guthrie County. In 1957, he went to masonry school and went into construction in the spring of 1958. He bought Audubon Exira Ready Mix in 1971 and continued the masonry business until 2006.
One of Duane’s favorite projects was the construction of Albert the Bull. He was one of the original five people that met and decided to build Albert the Bull. The idea was first proposed in 1961, but didn’t take off until 1963 when the JayCees were organized and took on the project. Albert took 18 months to complete. People came to sightsee during this time, watching the construction. Duane and his masonry crew worked on Saturday and Sunday to plaster the sculpture that would become Albert.
Duane and his wife, Lois, were active in many church and community activities. Duane was active in Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, the JayCees, Lion’s Club and a founding member of SEDON, and more.
Duane and Lois raised four children, Joan Fancher, Dan Schmidt, Terry Schmidt, and Dean Schmidt. They had nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Duane will be a posthumous candidate as he passed away Dec. 31, 2019.
The second candidate is Charles Hansen.
A lifelong resident of Audubon County, Charles and his wife Joni live in western Audubon County. They have four children Greg, Sara, Jenny and Heidi and eight grandchildren.
He started farming with his father, John A. Hansen, and now operates Hansen Farms with his son Greg. Hansen Farms operates a cow/calf herd, feeds out fat cattle and farms row crops.
John A. Hansen was an early shipper for Operation T-Bone.
Hansen Farms is currently a member of Audubon T-Bone committee. Charles served as SWCD Commissioner for over 20 years and currently serves as an Assistant Commissioner.
Audubon's big bull is getting a new addition: a train car that will present details about the history of Operation T-Bone. The train will contain a variety of memorabilia, and the public was asked to provide photos, stories and other memorabilia for the project.
Operation T-Bone will be held Aug. 5-7, with the 20th annual retail "Smokin' Bull Sale" held Aug. 4-6. Operation T-Bone includes an old fashioned picnic on Friday, Aug. 5, with special Figure 8 races and fireworks at the Audubon County Fairgrounds.
On Saturday morning the Audubon County Good Neighbor Service Council will have a breakfast and bake sale for a free will donation; a Show and Shine Car Show, Operation T-Bone Tractor exhibition, kiddie parade, live entertainment, a vendor fair/flea market/games and inflatables for kids, face painting, balloon tying and the T-Bone Association Steak Sandwich Feed, before the annual parade at 1 p.m. Entertainment including local musicians Darla Hansen and Friends and of course the Crowning of Sir Albert after the parade at 2 p.m. A beer garden and more music by "Kick" rounds out the night.
Sunday starts out with a breakfast fund-raiser and open house at Audubon Fire Station. Tuesday, Aug. 9 is the Operation T-Bone cattle auction in Anita and Sunday, Sept. 11 is the T-Bone Golf Tournament.