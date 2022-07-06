ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park has seen a huge increase in attendance this year, and food trucks are proving to be a particularly popular attraction. In response, Produce in the Park is scheduling additional food trucks, and working with food truck vendors to prepare for increased demand. This week, taco truck Zemog’s Cocina will be at the park. Owner Ponce Gomez is bringing both additional food and additional staff to help serve his delicious Tex-Mex. Food truck vendors interested in participating in Produce in the Park should contact the Market Manager at produceintheparkatlanticiowa@gmail.com or 712-249-5870.
In addition to food trucks, Produce in the Park continues to add other vendors this year. For example, Exira Flower Supply is joining the market for the first time this Thursday, July 7, selling fresh cut flower arrangements. Nearly 20 vendors can be found at the market every week selling local foods and crafts, including everything from cookies and cupcakes to handmade jewelry and soaps. True to its name, Produce in the Park continues to offer premium, fresh, local produce. Bridgewater Farm will have tomatoes at the July 7 market, and Brun Ko Farm will have lots of cabbage, in addition to a variety of other vegetables and fresh herbs.
This week’s local food feature is honey, which is sold by multiple vendors at the park. The Guest Chef will be serving a Thai-inspired slaw that includes honey, in addition to cabbage and fresh cilantro. Noble Provisions will be selling Honey BBQ and Honey Sriracha beef sticks, and Matilda Dawn Creations will be selling honey-themed greeting cards.