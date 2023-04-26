Iowa’s congressional delegation, back in Washington after a two-week recess, focused on the basics: money, fuel and family.
Grassley fraud bill passes Senate
Grassley’s update of the False Claims Act, which allows agencies to recover money from people who defraud the government, was unanimously passed by the Senate, clearing a major legislative hurdle and moving on to the House.
The bill focuses on smaller instances of fraud and raises the cap for these types of claims from $150,000 to $1 million. It also “expands the number of Justice Department officials who can review these claims and allows the government to recoup costs for investigating and prosecuting these frauds,” according to a press release.
“The False Claims Act has clearly been the best tool to fight fraud against the government and recover lost taxpayer dollars. Tens of billions of dollars have been returned to the federal treasury since my updates 37 years ago,” Grassley said.
Grassley introduces
banking bills
In the wake of massive bank failures in the tech sector, Grassley introduced legislation with Democratic Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed that would make it easier for regulators to “claw back compensation from negligent bank directors and senior executives at failed systemically important banks,” according to a press release. The bill would also “ban those directors and executives from future participation in the financial industry.”
Silicon Valley Bank failed in mid-March and federal regulators took over a second faltering bank, San Francisco-based First Republic Bank.
“Bank executives shouldn’t be able to skate unscathed from a bank failure of their own doing, and they certainly shouldn’t be able to profit from their poor management when taxpayers and depositors are left shouldering the burden of losses,” Grassley said. “This bill provides additional accountability for bank managers whose poor decisions lead to the failures of systemically important banks that need to be bailed out.”
Grassley also introduced, with Republican Arkansas Sen. John Boozman, a bill that would prevent the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from “requiring community banks and lenders to collect and report social data on small businesses seeking loans,” according to a press release.
The Small LENDER Act would define a small business as one with $1 million or less in revenue. It provides a three-year implementation schedule plus a two-year grace period.
Ernst joins effort to
kill federal estate tax
Sen. Joni Ernst, with South Dakota Republican Sen. John Thune and 40 other senators, reintroduced a bill that would permanently repeal the federal estate tax.
“Families who run a farm operation or small business should not have to fear the potential loss of their livelihood as they grieve their loved one,” Ernst said in a statement. “Our effort gets rid of an egregious tax law that could wipe out generations of hard work and entrepreneurship.”
Iowa’s delegation pushes
for summertime
ethanol, rural support
Members of Iowa’s congressional delegation in both chambers have been calling on the Biden administration to allow for the summer sale of E-15 gasoline blends nationwide.
“The summertime sale of E15 last year supported farmers, created and sustained jobs, reduced our reliance on foreign oil, and gave consumers a choice, therefore, better prices at the pump,” Grassley said in a letter. “This is as true today as it was one year ago, and I call on your Administration to continue these efforts as you did last year.”
Additionally, Rep. Ashley Hinson, with Democratic Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig, led a group of legislators in a letter to the EPA “expressing concern over the EPA’s proposed Renewable Volume Obligations (RVOs) for advanced biofuels” and urging Regan to increase blending targets for advanced biofuels like biomass-based diesel,” according to a press release.
Grassley proposes
criminal justice bills
Grassley and Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin reintroduced three criminal justice bills as a follow-up to the 2018 First Step Act (FSA) that deal with sentencing reform, expanding a home detention program for elderly offenders and clarifying relief for prisoners who were sentenced for crack cocaine offenses before laws changed in 2010.