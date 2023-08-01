Atlantic School Registration open

The Atlantic Community School District has opened registration for the 2023 — 2024 school year as of Aug. 1. All families that were actively enrolled at the end of the 2022 — 2023 school year should have received an email inviting them to begin the registration process. The email also included step by step instructions for completing student registration.

One important note for this year’s registration process — Student Activity Tickets will not be purchased through JMC this year. District officials ask to refrain from purchasing those until the new process is finalized and then communicated at that time.

If families who were actively enrolled at the end of the 22-23 school year did not receive the registration email as of Aug. 1, reach out to: Mallory Robinson at: mrobinson@atlanticiaschools.org.

If your student(s) are new to the ACSD district for the 2023 — 2024 school year or if access to the internet or a computer is not available, they should contact their student(s) building directly to complete the registration process. Building secretaries are ready to help anyone who needs assistance in registering their students.

Building grades and contact information are as follows:

Washington Elementary School

Pre-K – 3rd grade

Phone: 712-243-5234

Stacey Hornung, Principal

Hours: 7:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Schuler Elementary School

Grades 4-5

Phone: 712-243-1370

James Northwick, Principal

Hours: 7:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic Middle School

Grades 6-8

Phone: 712-243-1330

Casey Pelzer, Principal

Hours: 7:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic High School

Grades 9-12

Phone: 712-243-5358

Heather McKay, Principal

Andrew Mitchell, Asst Principal/Activities Director

Hours: 7:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Transportation

All Grades

Phone: 712-243-3374

Steve Anderson, Supervisor

Food Service

All Grades

Phone: 712-243-5369

Natalie Ritter, Supervisor

Hours: 7:30 — 3:30 p.m.

