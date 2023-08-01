Atlantic School Registration open

The Atlantic Community School District has opened registration for the 2023 — 2024 school year as of Aug. 1. All families that were actively enrolled at the end of the 2022 — 2023 school year should have received an email inviting them to begin the registration process. The email also included step by step instructions for completing student registration.
One important note for this year’s registration process — Student Activity Tickets will not be purchased through JMC this year. District officials ask to refrain from purchasing those until the new process is finalized and then communicated at that time.
If families who were actively enrolled at the end of the 22-23 school year did not receive the registration email as of Aug. 1, reach out to: Mallory Robinson at: mrobinson@atlanticiaschools.org.
If your student(s) are new to the ACSD district for the 2023 — 2024 school year or if access to the internet or a computer is not available, they should contact their student(s) building directly to complete the registration process. Building secretaries are ready to help anyone who needs assistance in registering their students.
Building grades and contact information are as follows:
Washington Elementary School
Pre-K – 3rd grade
Phone: 712-243-5234
Stacey Hornung, Principal
Hours: 7:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Schuler Elementary School
Grades 4-5
Phone: 712-243-1370
James Northwick, Principal
Hours: 7:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Atlantic Middle School
Grades 6-8
Phone: 712-243-1330
Casey Pelzer, Principal
Hours: 7:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Atlantic High School
Grades 9-12
Phone: 712-243-5358
Heather McKay, Principal
Andrew Mitchell, Asst Principal/Activities Director
Hours: 7:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Transportation
All Grades
Phone: 712-243-3374
Steve Anderson, Supervisor
Food Service
All Grades
Phone: 712-243-5369
Natalie Ritter, Supervisor
Hours: 7:30 — 3:30 p.m.