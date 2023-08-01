Produce in the Park set for Aug. 3

ATLANTIC – Last week was a hot one, but like Lavon says, “It’s always degrees cooler in City Park!” at Produce in the Park, which is held at the Atlantic City Park from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. It’s also the first week of the month, so the bounce houses from Nishna Valley Family YMCA are back, there will be live music from Sarah Selders, and over 20 vendors serving up produce, meat plants, crafts and baked goods, along with community organizations.
We are excited to welcome Hungry Spartan Pizza of Exira. Check out their Facebook page to see what their recent specials have been. We will also welcome Holaday Baking Company for the first time cooking up hot dogs, chili dogs, nachos and more
Vendors for August: Aubreys Bows, Bridgewater Farm, Brun Ko Farm, Cakes, Cookies and Confections LLC, Cass County Cats, CK3 Farm, Donna’s Jewelry, Holaday Baking Company, Imagine Garden Gifts, Kringelman, Neighborhood Bakehouse, Noble Provisions, Oak Hill Honey, Piper’s Brae, Sue’s Country Garden, Ter-Bear Honey, and more.
There will be kids activities and yard games, and organizations at the event will include Art in the Park and Atlantic Public Library.
All vendors accept cash, and many accept credit cards and Venmo. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps). All fresh produce vendors accept and distribute Double Up Food Bucks (coupons give for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce.)
A special thanks for our sponsors: Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Gregg Young of Atlantic, Cass Health, First Whitney Bank and Trust, City of Atlantic, Parks and Recreation Department, Greg Young of Atlantic, and Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. Please support them as they support 2023 Produce in the Park.
For updates and information on Produce in the park or how to support or sign up to participate, visit the Produce in the Park www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. You may also follow Produce in the park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or instagram (www.instagram.com/produceintheoarkatlanticia/)